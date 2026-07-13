Nolan calls online backlash over 'The Odyssey' casting choices irrelevant
Christopher Nolan isn't losing sleep over the internet drama about his new film, The Odyssey.
Some people, including Elon Musk, aren't happy that Lupita Nyong'o is playing Helen of Troy and Elliot Page is cast as Sinon.
But in an interview published July 13, Nolan called the backlash "irrelevant," making it clear he's focused on his vision for the movie.
Nolan emphasizes honoring original text
Nolan explained that early opinions don't capture what a film really is. He shared that what he learned from doing the Batman trilogy is that "you have to honor the original text by interpreting it in the strongest way you personally can."
The Odyssey features big names like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and more.
For Nolan, fresh off Oppenheimer's Oscar wins, it's all about making something authentic: "All I can do is make the best film I possibly can in the most sincere way."