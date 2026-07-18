Christopher Nolan reveals when he'll return with new film
What's the story
Christopher Nolan, the acclaimed director behind The Odyssey, has revealed that fans will have to wait at least three years for his next film. Speaking on Today, he admitted that the ambitious Greek epic had pushed him to his limits. The film is one of his most demanding projects yet and stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.
Production insights
'I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina...'
Looking back at The Odyssey's production, Nolan admitted the ambitious project tested everyone's limits.
He said, "I definitely hit the limits of my own stamina and everybody's stamina, I think."
"I mean, it's The Odyssey, of course it should be difficult. We're not doing the job right, making a film of The Odyssey if it doesn't seem difficult."
The movie was released on Friday.
Future plans
Nolan felt this was right time to adapt 'The Odyssey'
Nolan also spoke about why now was the right time to adapt Homer's epic.
He said, "Now, I can get something made that I couldn't otherwise get made."
"For me to take on Greek mythology on a big modern cinematic canvas is something that hasn't been done."
The director added that The Odyssey's timeless appeal lies in its blend of genres.
"It's a love story. It's a coming-of-age story. It's a story about war and homecoming."
Production struggles
When 'The Odyssey's challenges dawned on Damon
Reflecting on the physically demanding shoot of The Odyssey, Nolan recalled warning Damon that filming wouldn't be easy.
He said, "I have a feeling he didn't really understand until we got on the boat."
The actor only realized the scale of the challenge after reaching remote filming locations and "hiking up a goat's path to Cyclops's cave," leading to "a sort of slow creeping realization" that making the film "was not going to be easy."