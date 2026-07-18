Bumper opening: Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earns over ₹17cr in India

The English release of The Odyssey recorded nearly 70% occupancy across 2,113 shows on its opening day.

In contrast, the Hindi version saw around 13% occupancy from 1,468 shows.

The Tamil and Telugu versions reported healthier occupancies of 28% across 227 shows and 30% across 346 shows, respectively.

Notably, premium large-format screenings, such as English IMAX 2D shows, were a major draw with an impressive occupancy rate of nearly 74%.