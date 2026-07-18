Bumper opening: Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earns over ₹17cr in India
What's the story
Christopher Nolan's latest directorial venture, The Odyssey, has made a strong debut at the Indian box office. The film, starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland, among others, reportedly raked in around ₹17.4 crore nett on its first day across all languages. This impressive opening comes despite the film being certified as Adults Only (A).
Collection breakdown
'The Odyssey': Day 1 collection in India
According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey's gross collection stands at ₹20.76 crore.
The film was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Friday (July 17).
The original English version saw the highest earnings of around ₹13.75 crore nett.
Among the dubbed versions, the Hindi version earned about ₹1.9 crore while the Telugu and Tamil versions added approximately ₹1.1 crore and ₹65 lakh, respectively.
Audience turnout
Film's occupancy details on Day 1
The English release of The Odyssey recorded nearly 70% occupancy across 2,113 shows on its opening day.
In contrast, the Hindi version saw around 13% occupancy from 1,468 shows.
The Tamil and Telugu versions reported healthier occupancies of 28% across 227 shows and 30% across 346 shows, respectively.
Notably, premium large-format screenings, such as English IMAX 2D shows, were a major draw with an impressive occupancy rate of nearly 74%.
Box office performance
'The Odyssey' ranks among top Hollywood openers in India
With its opening-day collection, The Odyssey has secured a spot among the biggest Hollywood openers in India.
However, it still lags behind Avatar: Fire and Ash, which opened at around ₹18 crore nett, and Deadpool & Wolverine, which collected an estimated ₹21 crore nett on its first day.
Film synopsis
More about 'The Odyssey'
The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem.
The film stars Damon as Odysseus, Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous.
The story follows King Odysseus's journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War while exploring his relationship with Penelope.
It is Nolan's first directorial venture since Oppenheimer, which won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.