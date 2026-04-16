Nolan unveils 'The Odyssey' early look at CinemaCon Las Vegas Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Christopher Nolan just dropped an early look at his next big film, The Odyssey, during CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

This movie reimagines Homer's classic tale, following Odysseus on his wild journey home after the Trojan War.

Even with tough shoots in mountains and caves, Nolan says the production was difficult but rewarding.