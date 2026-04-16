Nolan unveils 'The Odyssey' early look at CinemaCon Las Vegas
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan just dropped an early look at his next big film, The Odyssey, during CinemaCon in Las Vegas.
This movie reimagines Homer's classic tale, following Odysseus on his wild journey home after the Trojan War.
Even with tough shoots in mountains and caves, Nolan says the production was difficult but rewarding.
Damon and Holland star 'The Odyssey'
Nolan called filming "an absolute nightmare" (but in a good way). He went all-in with IMAX 70mm tech.
The cast is stacked: Matt Damon plays Odysseus, Tom Holland is Telemachus, with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya joining too.
The Odyssey sails into theaters July 17, 2026.