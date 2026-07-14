Nolan's 'The Odyssey' draws global fans to Melbourne IMAX 1570
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, is making movie lovers travel huge distances just for a ticket.
Why? Because IMAX 1570, the ultra-high-res format Nolan loves, is only available at 41 cinemas worldwide.
IMAX Melbourne is one of just 41 places on Earth showing it this way, so fans from Germany to Los Angeles are heading there for the full experience.
Melbourne IMAX sells over 30,000 tickets
IMAX Melbourne isn't just any theater: it's got the world's biggest 1.43:1 screen and is the only cinema in the southern hemisphere with a 1570 reel of The Odyssey.
More than 30,000 tickets were sold. Staff say this format gives a "richer" feel you can't get anywhere else.
One fan called his trip a "cultural experience," showing how much people value seeing movies as Nolan intended.