Nolan's 'The Odyssey' hits Prime Video, $1.8B and Oscar frontrunner
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has landed on Prime Video, letting you watch his epic take on Homer's classic story right from your couch.
After a blockbuster run in theaters ($1.8 billion worldwide), the film is now an Oscar frontrunner, including for Best Picture.
Buy 'The Odyssey' for $19.99
You can buy The Odyssey for $19.99 or rent it (30 days to start, 48 hours to finish). No Prime membership needed, just a free Amazon account. Prefer physical? It's out on Blu-ray and 4K too.
The cast features Matt Damon as Odysseus, with Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland bringing major star power to this legendary adventure.