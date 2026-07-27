Nolan's 'The Odyssey' leaks online but theaters remain busy
Entertainment
Just days after its global premiere, Christopher Nolan's < em>The Odyssey was leaked online and quickly racked up millions of views before being taken down.
Even with piracy attempts, the film hasn't lost momentum. Universal Pictures is actively removing illegal copies, and fans are still flocking to theaters.
'The Odyssey' tops $640 million worldwide
Shot entirely on IMAX, The Odyssey adapts Homer's classic tale with Matt Damon as King Odysseus alongside Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Robert Pattinson.
Despite the leak, it's already made over $640 million worldwide in its second weekend and could eventually cross $1 billion, proving that nothing beats seeing a cinematic epic on the big screen.