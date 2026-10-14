Nolan's 'The Odyssey' physical release November 17 includes $300 set

Nolan fans, mark your calendars: The Odyssey gets a physical media release on November 17, 2026, and there's a seriously cool Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Premium Gift Set coming out too.

For $300, you get a 4K Ultra HD Steelbook with different cover art, an actual 70mm IMAX film cell to show off, and a display holder.

There's also a collector's book about filming The Odyssey and a numbered certificate to make it official.