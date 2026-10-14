Nolan's 'The Odyssey' physical release November 17 includes $300 set
Nolan fans, mark your calendars: The Odyssey gets a physical media release on November 17, 2026, and there's a seriously cool Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD Premium Gift Set coming out too.
For $300, you get a 4K Ultra HD Steelbook with different cover art, an actual 70mm IMAX film cell to show off, and a display holder.
There's also a collector's book about filming The Odyssey and a numbered certificate to make it official.
Steelbook features overseen by Nolan
This limited edition 4K Ultra HD Steelbook isn't just for looks: it packs in the movie on Blu-ray and an extra disk with 12 behind-the-scenes features personally overseen by Christopher Nolan.
If that feels like overkill (or over-budget), standard editions will be up for grabs: the 4K and Blu-ray combo goes for $30 (with bonus features), while regular Blu-ray and DVD versions are $25 and $20.