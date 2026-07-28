Nolan's 'The Odyssey' turns Prague into 70mm IMAX destination
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film, The Odyssey, is turning Prague into a movie hotspot.
It's the first feature shot fully on IMAX film cameras and is showing in 70mm at Cinema City, one of just 41 screens worldwide that can handle it.
Since its July 16 premiere, 22,000 fans from about 15 European countries have come for these special screenings.
Cinema City keeps analog IMAX projector
Cinema City has welcomed movie lovers from all over Europe (think Norway, Spain, and Poland) for up to five showings a day (midnight screenings included).
The theater kept its old-school analog IMAX projector even when most switched to digital, letting it host rare experiences like this and previous Nolan hits.
As projectionist Tomas Vysinsky puts it, "We're really grateful to him for that."