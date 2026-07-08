Not ₹250cr, did 'Ramayana' ink a bigger distribution deal?
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, has reportedly been acquired by Dharma Productions for a whopping ₹350 crore. This makes it the biggest theatrical distribution deal ever, beating the previous record set by King. Earlier, reports had put the deal amount at ₹250 crore. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
Record-breaking deal
'Ramayana' outpaces 'King'
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The ₹350 crore fetched by Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is higher than the previous best, King, by a margin of ₹100 crore." Notably, reports in April suggested that the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer had finalized a ₹250 crore distribution deal with Pen Marudhar. "The expectations are sky high, and the entire film fraternity is bullish on the prospects of Ramayana produced by Namit Malhotra."
Release strategy
Dharma Productions plans massive release for 'Ramayana'
Dharma Productions is reportedly planning a massive release for Ramayana, which stars Kapoor and Yash with Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol. "Big plans are already underway for the theatrical release of Ramayana," the source added. "It's undoubtedly the most awaited film of India with the biggest ever star-cast." The source also revealed that Malhotra has been closely involved in the film's post-production to ensure its visuals are globally representative of India.
Film information
Trailer in the works; 'Ramayana' to release on October 30
The trailer for Ramayana is currently being worked on, with the film set to be released worldwide on October 30, 2026. Earlier, Warner Bros. Pictures had acquired the film's overseas distribution rights. The two-part series will see Kapoor as Lord Rama, Pallavi as Goddess Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The second part of Ramayana will be released in theaters on Diwali 2027.