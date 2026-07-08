Not ₹250cr, did 'Ramayana' ink a bigger distribution deal?

Release strategy

Dharma Productions plans massive release for 'Ramayana'

Dharma Productions is reportedly planning a massive release for Ramayana, which stars Kapoor and Yash with Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol. "Big plans are already underway for the theatrical release of Ramayana," the source added. "It's undoubtedly the most awaited film of India with the biggest ever star-cast." The source also revealed that Malhotra has been closely involved in the film's post-production to ensure its visuals are globally representative of India.