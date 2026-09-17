Oberoi says Yash did not interfere in 'Toxic' Mohandas' direction

Akshay Oberoi, who starred with Yash in the film Toxic, has set the record straight on recent rumors. He says there was no interference from Yash and that Geethu Mohandas was fully in charge as director.

"In my experience, I didn't see anything like that. People who have purchased the tickets to watch the film have a right to express their opinion and perform a postmortem of the film. It is people's personal social media accounts, and they get to write anything they want. However, I was on set, and I know I was directed by one person- Geethu Mohandas. I genuinely hope that I get to work with her again," Akshay Oberoi explained in a chat with Kadak on YouTube.