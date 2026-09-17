Oberoi says Yash did not interfere in 'Toxic' Mohandas' direction
Akshay Oberoi, who starred with Yash in the film Toxic, has set the record straight on recent rumors. He says there was no interference from Yash and that Geethu Mohandas was fully in charge as director.
"In my experience, I didn't see anything like that. People who have purchased the tickets to watch the film have a right to express their opinion and perform a postmortem of the film. It is people's personal social media accounts, and they get to write anything they want. However, I was on set, and I know I was directed by one person- Geethu Mohandas. I genuinely hope that I get to work with her again," Akshay Oberoi explained in a chat with Kadak on YouTube.
'Toxic' underwhelms despite Advani and Nayanthara
Despite big expectations and a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, Toxic didn't make waves at the box office after its August 2026 release.
Still, Oberoi had good things to say about Yash, calling him a real passion for Kannada cinema, even if the film didn't get international attention as hoped.