'Obsession' grosses $426 million to become century's top original horror film
Obsession, directed by Curry Barker, just made history as the highest-grossing original horror film of this century, pulling in $426 million worldwide on a tiny $750,000 budget.
The film mixes romance and horror, following a college student who turns to black magic for love, with some seriously dark consequences.
Indie stars Inde Navarette and Michael Johnston lead the cast, and Focus Features snapped it up at TIFF for $14 million.
'Obsession' Netflix release and 2028 anthology
If you missed it in theaters, Obsession lands on Netflix US November 17.
Its massive success has sparked a sequel anthology exploring different encounters with the supernatural entity "One Wish Willow," not expected before 2028.
Director Barker is also working on another project, Anything But Ghosts, while Navarette and Johnston are now breakout stars to watch.