'Obsession' is now highest-grossing original horror flick of this century
What's the story
The 2026 horror film Obsession has emerged as the highest-grossing original horror movie of the 21st century, surpassing popular titles like Hereditary and Paranormal Activity. The film, directed by YouTube creator Curry Barker, has grossed over $426 million at the box office on a budget of just $750K. Obsession defeated Sinners ($370.2 million) for the crown. It beat out entries from The Conjuring franchise, too, which has grossed over $1 billion worldwide altogether.
Streaming release
'Obsession' to premiere on Netflix US in November
The film will soon be available on Netflix, with its US premiere reportedly set for November 17. However, its release in other regions, including India, will vary, depending on different theatrical release dates and different OTT deals. The film's success has also prompted Barker to work on a sequel and another project set in the same universe, Anything But Ghosts.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about the film
Obsession tells the story of Bear, a lonely college student who uses a mysterious wood charm to make his friend Nikki fall in love with him. However, his dark wish leads to horrifying consequences. The film stars Inde Navarette and Michael Johnston in lead roles.