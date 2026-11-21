'O.M Chapter 1' opens ₹19.75cr marking Dhanush's biggest global opener
O.M Chapter 1, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, just had a huge opening, pulling in ₹19.75 crore on its first day. That's Dhanush's biggest global opener yet!
Tamil Nadu led the charge with ₹9 crore, showing major love for the film right out of the gate.
Regional collections boost 'O.M Chapter 1'
The movie didn't just shine in Tamil Nadu; it also earned ₹2 crore from Karnataka, ₹4.5 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and another ₹3.75 crore from Kerala. The rest of India pitched in with ₹50 lakh more.
With Rajkumar Periasamy directing and strong buzz everywhere, O.M Chapter 1 looks set for a solid weekend run!