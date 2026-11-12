Omar pauses North American tour after severe respiratory relapse
Don Omar has had to hit pause on his North American tour after a tough relapse of a severe respiratory infection.
The 48-year-old Puerto Rican rapper shared on Instagram that his doctors told him to rest up before getting back on stage.
He said he's disappointed but knows health comes first.
Omar apologizes as shows postponed again
Shows in Ontario, California; Las Vegas; and Salt Lake City are postponed (again) after already being pushed back once in October.
Don Omar apologized to fans for the disruption, thanked everyone for their patience, and said he hopes he'll be back as soon as he's healthy.
He even posted a photo that appears to be from treatment, making it clear he's focused on recovery and grateful for all the support.