On 'KBC 18' Bachchan says age-based trolling curtailed his posting
Entertainment
On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, Amitabh Bachchan shared how online trolls targeted him for his age.
He admitted that while he once enjoyed posting freely on social media, harsh comments made him pull back and post less.
Bachchan noted follower rise with humor
Interestingly, after limiting his posts, Bachchan noticed his follower count actually went up, a point he mentioned with a bit of humor on the show.
His story highlights how even big celebrities deal with online criticism, but still find ways to stay connected with fans.
KBC 18 has been airing since August 10 on Sony TV and SonyLIV.