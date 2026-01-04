'One Battle After Another' sweeps big at NSFC Awards 2025

More standout films and a focus on solidarity

Other highlights: "The Secret Agent" won Best Film Not in the English Language, Autumn Durald Arkapaw grabbed Best Cinematography for "Sinners," and Kathleen Chalfant was named Best Actress for "Familiar Touch."

The NSFC's chair Justin Chang pointed out how this year's winning films spotlight themes like revolution and solidarity—something he says feels especially important following a difficult year for journalism and filmmaking.