'One Battle After Another' sweeps big at NSFC Awards 2025
Entertainment
The National Society of Film Critics just handed out its 2025 awards, and "One Battle After Another" was the big winner—taking home Best Picture, Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson, plus acting wins for Teyana Taylor and Benicio del Toro.
Ethan Hawke also picked up Best Actor for his role in "Blue Moon."
More standout films and a focus on solidarity
Other highlights: "The Secret Agent" won Best Film Not in the English Language, Autumn Durald Arkapaw grabbed Best Cinematography for "Sinners," and Kathleen Chalfant was named Best Actress for "Familiar Touch."
The NSFC's chair Justin Chang pointed out how this year's winning films spotlight themes like revolution and solidarity—something he says feels especially important following a difficult year for journalism and filmmaking.