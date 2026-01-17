'One Two Cha Cha Chaa' opens slow at the box office
The new Hindi action-comedy "One Two Cha Cha Chaa," directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajnish Thakur, didn't make much noise on its first day.
Released Friday, it pulled in between ₹10L and ₹16L (depending on which source you trust), with a modest 6.56% occupancy.
In numbers:
With a reported budget of ₹25 crore and about 500 screens, the film needs to earn big to break even—but it's up against tough competition like "Rahu Ketu," which earned about ₹1-1.25 crore on its opening day.
Right now, "One Two Cha Cha Chaa" has a long way to go.
Should you watch it?
If you're into goofy group adventures, this one stars Ashutosh Rana as Chacha alongside Lalit Prabhakar, Anant Vijay Joshi, Harsh Mayar (as Lappu), Nyrraa M Banerji, Abhimanyu Singh, and Mukesh Tiwari.
The story follows friends whose trip gets wild thanks to Chacha's antics.
Harsh Mayar took on this role to try something "energetic, physical and quirky"—so expect some offbeat fun if that's your vibe!