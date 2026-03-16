Oscars 2026: Full list of winners
What's the story
The 98th Academy Awards, held on Sunday night in Los Angeles, saw One Battle After Another clinching the coveted Best Picture award. The film also bagged five other Oscars, including Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. Jessie Buckley won Best Actress for her role in Hamnet. Michael B Jordan was awarded Best Actor for Sinners, while Amy Madigan took home the Supporting Actress trophy for Weapons. Here are the other winners.
Category highlights
Best Animated Feature, International feature, Documentary feature
In the Best Animated Feature category, K-Pop Demon Hunters emerged victorious. The film's original song Golden also won in the Best Original Song category. Sentimental Value was named Best International Feature Film, and Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor for One Battle After Another. The documentary Mr Nobody Against Putin took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Original Screenplay Oscar went to Sinners, while One Battle... won Adapted Screenplay.
Technical achievements
'Sinners,' 'Frankenstein,' and 'One Battle After Another' bag these awards
Sinners won Best Original Score for Ludwig Goransson and Best Cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Frankenstein, on the other hand, bagged awards for Best Production Design (Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau), Best Makeup and Hairstyling (Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey), and Best Costume Design (Kate Hawley). The Oscar for Film Editing went to Andy Jurgensen for One Battle After Another. Best Sound went to F1 and One Battle... clinched the first-ever Oscar for Casting.
Short film victories
These films won in the short film categories
The Oscar for Best Animated Short Film was awarded to The Girl Who Cried Pearls. In the Live Action Short Film category, there was a tie between The Singers and Two People Exchanging Saliva. Avatar: Fire and Ash bagged Best Visual Effects, while All the Empty Rooms won Best Documentary Short Film. In India, the ceremony streamed on JioHotstar.