Conan O'Brien to host Oscars for 3rd consecutive year

Conan O'Brien has been announced as the host of the 99th Academy Awards , marking his third consecutive year in this role, confirmed Variety﻿. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor made the announcement during Disney's upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday afternoon. The 2027 Oscars will air live on ABC and Hulu from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on March 14, 2027, at 7:00pm ET/4:00pm PT (March 15, 2027, 4:30am IST).

Team reunion Producers also returning for the 3rd year O'Brien's producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney, will also be returning for their third year. Sweeney is also a writer for the event. Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan are back as live TV event producers and executive producers of the show, marking their fourth consecutive year in this role. Kramer and Howell Taylor said in a joint statement, "We are thrilled to be working again with Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 99th Oscars."

Past success O'Brien has hosted multiple award shows O'Brien has a long history of hosting prestigious events, including Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Conan O'Brien, and Conan. He now hosts the podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend and the travel show Conan O'Brien Must Go. Over his career, he has won six Primetime Emmys and received 33 nominations, including one for the Oscars.

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Team statement Kapoor and Mullan praised O'Brien's creative partnership Kapoor and Mullan shared their excitement about reuniting with O'Brien for a third year at the Oscars. They said, "He brings that signature humor everyone loves, along with a real warmth and generosity that carry through the entire show." "He's a true creative partner, someone we trust completely, and someone who makes the whole process genuinely fun, both behind the scenes and on stage."

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