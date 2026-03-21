BTS's 'Arirang' live concert on Netflix today: When to watch

Following the livestream, BTS will embark on the Arirang World Tour, covering 34 regions with 82 shows. Netflix will also release BTS: THE RETURN, a documentary film exploring the making of Arirang, on March 27. The album was released on March 20 and features songs such as Body to Body, SWIM, and Aliens. Notably, the concert marks the first time group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook will be performing together since their mandatory military service.

Members' statements

BTS expressed gratitude to fans

Speaking about the event, RM wrote on K-pop fan community platform Weverse, "Please follow the instructions of staff and security personnel. I believe that the respect and consideration of each fan makes for a better performance." Jin added, "Thanks to the many people who helped and supported us, we're able to hold our comeback show at Gwanghwamun." "It's an honor to greet everyone again at such a meaningful place, and we're truly thankful to everyone who helped and understood."