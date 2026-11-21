Where to watch Ayushmann-Sharvari's 'Yeh Prem...' after theatrical run
What's the story
The upcoming romantic family drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, will hit the screens on November 27. And, it will reportedly be released on Amazon Prime Video after its theatrical run. Although the makers have not officially announced the OTT release date, it is expected to premiere 45-60 days after its theatrical release.
Cast details
Cast and budget of the film
In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Khurrana plays the role of Prem Mishra while Sharvari portrays Purva Solanki.
The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shaad Randhawa, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Swanand Kirkire, and Saumya Tandon.
The budget of the film is reportedly around ₹70 crore but this has not been officially confirmed by the makers.
Character insights
Khurrana on playing Prem
In an interview with t2online, Khurrana spoke about the responsibility of playing Prem in Barjatya's film. He described Prem as a "green flag" who loves his partner and family.
The actor also called Yeh Prem Mol Liya the most progressive Rajshri film and said that playing Prem comes with a lot of responsibility.
He had previously called Salman Khan the "ideal" Prem.