In an interview with t2online, Khurrana spoke about the responsibility of playing Prem in Barjatya's film. He described Prem as a "green flag" who loves his partner and family.

The actor also called Yeh Prem Mol Liya the most progressive Rajshri film and said that playing Prem comes with a lot of responsibility.

He had previously called Salman Khan the "ideal" Prem.