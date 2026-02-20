'Kennedy' to 'Tu Meri...': OTT releases to watch this weekend

If you're looking for something to watch this weekend, streaming platforms have got you covered! From Anurag Kashyap 's neo-noir crime thriller Kennedy to Kartik Aaryan - Ananya Panday 's romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, there's a lot to choose from. Here are five movies and shows that you can binge-watch on Netflix , Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, and more.

1 'Kennedy' Kennedy is a stylish crime thriller that follows Uday Shetty (Rahul Bhat), an insomniac ex-cop who is presumed dead and now lives as Kennedy. He works as a hitman for a corrupt senior police officer, the only one who can help him find his son's killer. Charlie (Sunny Leone) is a mysterious and moody character with a track of her own. It landed on ZEE5 on Friday.

2 'Heated Rivalry' Heated Rivalry is a Canadian romantic sports drama about two professional hockey players, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie), whose secret relationship turns into a decade-long love story. The series explores their struggle to keep their romance under wraps due to their careers. It is based on Rachel Reid's Game Changers novel series. It is streaming on Lionsgate Play.

3 'Tu Meri Main Tera...' In the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera..., Los Angeles-based wedding planner Rehaan 'Ray' Mehra (Aaryan) meets Agra-based aspiring writer Rumi Vardhan (Panday) during a week-long trip to Croatia. The two bond instantly, but their dreams and commitments to their families pull them in different directions. Will their love be enough to win over all hurdles? The Bollywood film is currently available on Amazon Prime Video.

