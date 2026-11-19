Why has petition against Netflix's 'The Body' gathered 100,000 signatures?
What's the story
More than 100,000 people have signed a petition demanding Netflix cancel the new series The Body for being "blasphemous." The coming-of-age drama, released on November 11, has been among the streaming service's most-watched shows this month. However, it has also sparked outrage among viewers who have accused it of containing "anti-Catholic" content. The show stars Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, and Geena Meszaros, among others.
Show summary
This is what 'The Body' is about
The eight-part series, created by Quinn Shephard, is a "raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror."
It revolves around a group of schoolgirls who pretend to conduct a Satanic ritual by offering one of their classmates (Sofia Wylie) as a virgin sacrifice.
When she falls into a coma, the other girls begin experiencing prophetic visions that incite mass hysteria in the school.
Petition details
'Netflix has just sent something into Christian homes...'
In response to the show's release, a CitizenGo petition has been launched, which has so far garnered 111,000 signatures.
It emphasizes, "Netflix has just sent something into Christian homes that no parent would ever invite in...sign today and tell Peter Rice, Netflix's Chief Content Officer, to cancel The Body before it reaches more Christian homes."
Creator's view
Shephard's take on religion and horror
Before the backlash, Shephard spoke about the show's themes to Variety.
She described herself as "spiritually curious" and said those involved with The Body "are very faith positive but system critical."
She has always related to religious horror, which she finds accessible.
Writing The Body has "weirdly healed" her relationship with faith "to the point where (she) can sit with the more religious side of my family and have a really meaningful conversation about it."