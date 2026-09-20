'Paan Singh Tomar' director Dhulia rejects urban love stories
Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, best known for Paan Singh Tomar, has made it clear he's not interested in directing urban love stories.
In a recent interview, he said these films just don't excite him unless they're tied to bigger social or cultural issues.
His exact words were, "Absolutely not," when asked about taking on such projects.
Dhulia praises socially rooted romances
Dhulia feels movies should tackle meaningful topics that matter globally, not just focus on romance.
He points to classics like Mughal-e-Azam and Ek Duje Ke Liye as great examples where love stories are woven into larger societal conflicts.
As he put it, Tigmanshu Dhulia said, "It's not worth making a film until it's a love story like Mughal-e-Azam or Ek Duje Ke Liye, where there is a language or cultural conflict. I can't comment on love stories today because I don't watch them only."