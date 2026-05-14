Padukone returns to Mumbai after 'King' shoot, expecting 2nd child
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone is back in Mumbai after finishing a big filming schedule for King with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town.
She's expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh, and she was spotted at the airport rocking the same blue co-ord set and yellow sneakers she wore when she left India.
Leaked 'King' clips show romantic song
Leaked clips from the King set show Deepika and SRK shooting a romantic song, with Shah Rukh making sure Deepika was comfortable between takes, a sweet off-screen moment fans loved.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Suhana Khan, King is set to hit theaters Christmas 2026.
Deepika and Ranveer announced baby number two on social media with an adorable photo of their daughter Dua holding a positive test kit.