Sai Pallavi has finally addressed the criticism around her playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

At the We the Women event, she encouraged staying confident despite public opinions, saying, "I'm not blind to social media things that are out there, like, 'Sita ma, how pretty she should look,' and all of that, but if it shakes your core, then I think the flaw lies there, and you need to get stronger."

She's choosing to stay strong.