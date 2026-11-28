Pallavi defends Sita casting in Tiwari's 'Ramayana' amid criticism
Sai Pallavi has finally addressed the criticism around her playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
At the We the Women event, she encouraged staying confident despite public opinions, saying, "I'm not blind to social media things that are out there, like, 'Sita ma, how pretty she should look,' and all of that, but if it shakes your core, then I think the flaw lies there, and you need to get stronger."
She's choosing to stay strong.
Pallavi unaffected by looks, Kapoor chemistry
Despite ongoing debates about her looks and chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor, Pallavi isn't letting it get to her.