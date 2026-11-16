Pallavi got haircut for 'Om' IPS role, mother hung up
Sai Pallavi went for a haircut to play IPS officer Nithya Reddy in the upcoming film Om. And her mom was so surprised, she actually hung up the call when Sai told her!
Pallavi shared that the makeover was essential for the role, and her dad later explained things to smooth it over.
The movie hits theaters on November 20.
Dhanush film 'Om' moves Nov 20
Om isn't just about Sai's transformation: it's also Dhanush's next big project, with Mammootty and Naseeruddin Shah joining the cast.
Originally set for October, the release moved to November 20 to avoid clashing with another major film.
With its "Chapter 1" tagline and star-studded team, fans are buzzing about what's next from this action-packed collaboration.