Pallavi marks Hindi debut in 'Ek Din' opening May 1 Entertainment Apr 15, 2026

Aamir Khan's new film Ek Din hits theaters on May 1, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan.

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the movie is already turning heads with Arijit Singh's soulful vocals and a trailer that hints at something fresh.

Pallavi makes her Hindi film debut in the film, which has fans curious to see her in a new light.