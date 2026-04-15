Pallavi marks Hindi debut in 'Ek Din' opening May 1
Entertainment
Aamir Khan's new film Ek Din hits theaters on May 1, starring Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan.
Directed by Sunil Pandey, the movie is already turning heads with Arijit Singh's soulful vocals and a trailer that hints at something fresh.
Pallavi makes her Hindi film debut in the film, which has fans curious to see her in a new light.
Producers reunite on 'Ek Din'
Produced by Aamir, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit, Ek Din reunites Aamir with filmmaker Mansoor Khan.
This time, they're bringing their signature storytelling to a romantic drama set against stunning Japanese scenery.
The release date was picked for May 1, 2026, so all eyes will be on this one when it lands.