Panday named co-host for IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi

Panday has always felt a special connection with IIFA, calling her first experience there "a dream come true."

She shared, "To now be returning to IIFA 2027 in a completely new role as a co-host to IIFA Awards makes this experience even more special."

For her, IIFA isn't just another event: it's been a place of personal and professional growth and now gives her a chance to celebrate Indian cinema with the incredible coming together of talent from across our industry.