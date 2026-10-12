Panday named co-host for IIFA 2027 in Abu Dhabi
Ananya Panday is stepping up as the co-host for the 2027 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which will be held in Abu Dhabi.
This is a big moment for her: she's coming back to the same stage where she made her IIFA debut, making it feel like things have come full circle.
Panday says co-hosting IIFA feels special
Panday has always felt a special connection with IIFA, calling her first experience there "a dream come true."
She shared, "To now be returning to IIFA 2027 in a completely new role as a co-host to IIFA Awards makes this experience even more special."
For her, IIFA isn't just another event: it's been a place of personal and professional growth and now gives her a chance to celebrate Indian cinema with the incredible coming together of talent from across our industry.