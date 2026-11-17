Panday returns as Bella 'Bae' in 'Call Me Bae' S2
Ananya Panday is back as Bella "Bae" Chowdhary in Call Me Bae Season two, dropping December 17 on Prime Video.
This time, things get even more complicated for Bae's love life, with plenty of unexpected twists and drama teased in the new announcement video.
Haasan joins 'Call Me Bae' cast
Shruti Haasan joins the cast alongside returning favorites Vir Das and Gurfateh Pirzada.
The show keeps its mix of comedy and heart as Bae tries to stick to her Behen Code while figuring out life (and romance) in Mumbai after being disowned.
Created by Ishita Moitra and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment, Call Me Bae was a hit when it first landed, so expectations are high for this next chapter.