Pannu says she never met Ranaut, urges end to feud

Taapsee Pannu has responded to Kangana Ranaut's latest dig about her upbringing, saying, "I haven't met her. I didn't meet her before when these so-called issues started. I haven't met her now as well. My opinion on her is reflective of my upbringing and my way of talking, my way of perceiving things and hers... she stands by hers. So, I think that's enough for everybody to look and decide who comes from where."

She also shared that she's never actually met Kangana and feels their differences come down to how they were raised.

Taapsee added, "Aap khatam kyun nahi hone dete yeh baat? Koi question puchna hum dono se band karega jab yeh wala, toh yeh issue bhi khatam ho jayega. Aap sab logon ko maza aa raha hai yeh sab dekh ke, isiliye wahi sawaal puch rahe hain. Aise sawaal puchna agar aap band kar dete, toh yeh baat kab ki khatam ho jati." and wishes people would stop bringing up the feud.