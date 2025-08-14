Next Article
Parag Tyagi sets up foundation in Shefali Jariwala's honor
Actor Parag Tyagi has set up the Shefali Jariwala Rise Foundation to honor the dream of his late wife, Shefali Jariwala—best known for her hit "Kaanta Laga."
The foundation is all about supporting girls' education and women's empowerment, causes that mattered deeply to Shefali.
For Tyagi, it's a way to keep her spirit and values alive.
Tyagi also launched a YouTube channel recently
Still coming to terms with Shefali's sudden passing from cardiac arrest on June 27, 2025, Tyagi is sharing their story in new ways.
He recently launched a YouTube channel called "PariAurSimbaKePapa," where he plans to share moments from their life together and openly talk about her loss.
Through both the foundation and his channel, Tyagi hopes Shefali's journey will inspire others to make a difference.