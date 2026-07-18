Paramount's $111B Warner Bros. Discovery deal faces major legal challenges

Paramount insists the merger would actually mean more content for viewers, pointing to Disney and Universal as proof there's still plenty of competition.

But some investors are suing CEO David Ellison over alleged shady deals with the Trump administration, like $16 million in settlement payments and $20 million in free, pro-conservative advertising and promises to change CNN to make this merger happen.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ subscribers are anxious about possible price hikes or fewer viewing options.

A judge is expected to decide by July 22 if the deal should be paused; if Paramount misses a September 30 deadline to close it, it could face fines.