Paramount's $30 billion Warner Bros. takeover bid extended to February
Paramount has extended its $30-per-share cash offer to buy Warner Bros. Discovery until February 20, 2026, valuing the company at $108.4 billion.
This move comes as Warner Bros.'s board already backed a rival deal with Netflix for $27.75 per share, covering its studios and HBO Max (but leaving out CNN and cable channels).
Analysis: Paramount's bid for Warner Bros. is a high-stakes game
This isn't just about money—it's about who controls the future of your favorite shows and streaming platforms.
Most Warner Bros. shareholders have rejected Paramount's bid so far, preferring Netflix's offer instead.
Paramount is pushing back by nominating new directors and arguing for keeping cable assets together, while legal battles and regulatory reviews are still in play.
However this shakes out could seriously change what you see on your screens—and who gets to decide it.