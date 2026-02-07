Paramount's $30 billion Warner Bros. takeover bid extended to February

Analysis: Paramount's bid for Warner Bros. is a high-stakes game

This isn't just about money—it's about who controls the future of your favorite shows and streaming platforms.

Most Warner Bros. shareholders have rejected Paramount's bid so far, preferring Netflix's offer instead.

Paramount is pushing back by nominating new directors and arguing for keeping cable assets together, while legal battles and regulatory reviews are still in play.

However this shakes out could seriously change what you see on your screens—and who gets to decide it.