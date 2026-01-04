Next Article
'Parasakthi' vs 'Jana Nayagan': Pongal brings a box office face-off
This Pongal, Tamil cinema fans have two big films to pick from—Vijay's Jana Nayagan lands on January 9, followed by Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi on January 10.
Both movies are aiming to make the most of the holiday crowds, setting up an exciting festival showdown at the theaters.
Why Parasakthi changed its release date
At Parasakthi's audio launch, Sivakarthikeyan shared that they moved up the film's release from January 14 to January 10 to give Parasakthi a better chance at the box office and catch the Pongal holiday crowd.
With both films releasing back-to-back, all eyes are on how this clash will shape Tamil cinema's start to 2024.