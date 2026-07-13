Pardiwalla recalls 'Raavan' cliff jump hanging for almost 30 minutes

Sanober Pardiwalla, who doubled for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2010 film Raavan, recently shared her wildest on-set story: while filming a cliff jump scene, an unexpected complication left her hanging mid-air beside a waterfall for almost 30 minutes.

The scene, where Rai's character leaps into a gorge, was meant to be dramatic, but turned unexpectedly risky.