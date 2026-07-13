Pardiwalla recalls 'Raavan' cliff jump hanging for almost 30 minutes
Sanober Pardiwalla, who doubled for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2010 film Raavan, recently shared her wildest on-set story: while filming a cliff jump scene, an unexpected complication left her hanging mid-air beside a waterfall for almost 30 minutes.
The scene, where Rai's character leaps into a gorge, was meant to be dramatic, but turned unexpectedly risky.
Taurus World Stunt nomination for Pardiwalla
Despite the scare, Pardiwalla's daring work was nominated for the Taurus World Stunt Awards. She posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram and reflected that staying calm and trusting safety systems is key when things go wrong: "Some stunts test the body. Some test the mind. This one tested both."
Raavan, directed by Mani Ratnam with music by A.R. Rahman, released in both Hindi and Tamil and starred Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vikram.