'Meri Akshay se...': Paresh Rawal clears up 'OMG 2' controversy

When asked about Varde's allegations, Rawal denied having any issues with Akshay Kumar, the film's lead actor.

He said, "Arre bhaiya, Akshay and I are doing Bhagam Bhag 2 next, which is Ashwin's film."

"Meri Akshay se genuinely koi problem nahi hai. Why would I? Akshay had tried to convince me to do OMG 2 as well."