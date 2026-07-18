'Meri Akshay se...': Paresh Rawal clears up 'OMG 2' controversy
What's the story
In a recent interview with HT City, actor Paresh Rawal responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding the film Oh My God 2 (2023). The dispute began when Rawal claimed on a podcast that he had come up with the story for OMG 2 but wasn't credited. This was denied by co-producer Ashwin Varde, who alleged that Rawal had attempted to create a similar film under another title. Director Amit Rai had also dismissed Rawal's statement.
Rawal's response
'Akshay had tried to convince me to do...'
When asked about Varde's allegations, Rawal denied having any issues with Akshay Kumar, the film's lead actor.
He said, "Arre bhaiya, Akshay and I are doing Bhagam Bhag 2 next, which is Ashwin's film."
"Meri Akshay se genuinely koi problem nahi hai. Why would I? Akshay had tried to convince me to do OMG 2 as well."
Script dispute
'Gods were not required in that script'
Despite not having any issues with Kumar, Rawal disagreed with the script of OMG 2.
He said, "I told him it's not the right subject; it won't be palatable if we insert Gods in the middle of talking about sex in the film."
"But they went ahead; the film became successful, I am happy. Baat abhi bhi lekin vahi hai, Gods were not required in that script."
Credit controversy
Rawal on idea for 'OMG 2'
Rawal also spoke about his long-standing relationship with Rai, calling him a "hardworking, research-based writer."
He revealed that he had suggested the idea for OMG 2 during a conversation with Rai.
"I told him one day 'ek idea hai, hum sex par kuchh bana sakte hain, ek chhota baccha hai, masturbate karta hai.'.. vahaan se baat shuru huyi," he said.
Credit clarification
Rawal says, 'I was just asking for that credit...'
Rawal clarified that he never claimed to have written the script for OMG 2.
"I would not say maine likha hai, screenwriters association ke paas aapka hi naam hai (Amit's)," he said.
"But when you share ideas with each other, usme concept mera tha, I was just asking for that credit, and not paisa."
Allegation rebuttal
'I didn't tell him because the moment we came...'
Rawal also responded to Varde's allegations that he had approached Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn with OMG 2.
He said, "Even our name is credited as producer on it, IP unki hai. If I really wanted to do OMG 2, I would have told Akshay."
"I didn't tell him because the moment we came together, people would have assumed it's OMG 2, which was not the case."
Fee dispute
Rawal was not dropped due to fee issues
Rawal also denied rumors that he was dropped from OMG 2 due to high fee demands.
"Agar mujhe paise se mohabbat thi toh kar daalta na?" he said.
He also clarified that he didn't write the film, but had given Rai some ideas.
"Chalo, maine Amit ko 50 ideas diye, and he rejected 49. But the one he liked... you can be generous enough, na? And rightfully also. I am not holding anything against what Ashwin said."