Parineeti Chopra challenges bias against OTT, TV actors

Chopra, who has previously starred in OTT movies like The Girl on the Train (2021) and Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), was looking for a series to work on.

She revealed, "I had gone through a lot of different [stories] with Netflix, but none of them sounded right to me. Sid (Siddharth P. Malhotra) felt that I'd be interested in this."

However, Chopra expressed her frustration over people looking down on OTT and TV actors.