Parineeti Chopra challenges bias against OTT, TV actors
What's the story
Actor Parineeti Chopra, who recently made her web series debut with Shaque: Trust No One, has spoken out against the discrimination faced by OTT and TV actors. She told Mid-Day that she believes that actors shouldn't be defined by the medium they work in, calling it "a waste of time."
Career transition
'I had gone through a lot of different...'
Chopra, who has previously starred in OTT movies like The Girl on the Train (2021) and Amar Singh Chamkila (2024), was looking for a series to work on.
She revealed, "I had gone through a lot of different [stories] with Netflix, but none of them sounded right to me. Sid (Siddharth P. Malhotra) felt that I'd be interested in this."
However, Chopra expressed her frustration over people looking down on OTT and TV actors.
Actor's perspective
OTT and TV 'did not let entertainment die'
Chopra said, "The joke lies in the fact that we are calling OTT and TV lower than cinema, when these two saved us during the COVID-19 pandemic when theaters were not even working."
"They did not let entertainment die. We must remember both times, when cinema wasn't working and OTT took over, and vice versa. Branding actors is a waste of time."
Meanwhile, her next project, Reporting Live, will stream on Netflix on October 9.