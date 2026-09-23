'Shaque': Parineeti Chopra wanted to be part of 'binge-watching culture'
What's the story
Parineeti Chopra, who is making her digital debut with the upcoming Netflix series Shaque: Trust No One, has expressed her excitement about exploring this new format. The show features Chopra as a mother searching for her missing child. In an interview with PTI, she revealed that she had been wanting to be a part of the "binge-watching culture" by doing a series.
New venture
'I wanted to do this new format'
Chopra said, "I just wanted to do a series; it was just a new format for me that I had not explored."
"I had done reality shows, films; I wanted to do this new format, this series thing. I wanted to be part of the binge-watching culture."
She also revealed that she had been in discussions with Netflix for a while to find the right script.
Character portrayal
How did she prepare for the mother role?
For her role in Shaque, Chopra did not draw from real-life experiences.
She discovered she was pregnant while shooting the show but stayed focused on her performance.
"I wasn't a mother then. At that time, I was purely acting, depending on the material and the director."
"I didn't draw anything out of real life. I don't think I could have done it because if I had, I would have cried in every scene."
Production details
All about 'Shaque'
The crime-thriller series is helmed by Rensil D'Silva, who also serves as the creator along with Siddharth P Malhotra.
The show is produced by Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions.
Apart from Chopra, the ensemble cast includes Tahir Raj Bhasin, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, Harleen Sethi, Jennifer Winget, Anup Soni, and Chaitanya Choudhry.
Career revival
On 'Amar Singh Chamkila's impact on her career
Chopra also credited Imtiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila as a turning point in her career.
She said, "I think Chamkila just kind of awoke people again, makers again, toward me."
"And the kind of work that I started getting offered after that was really testament to that."
Meanwhile, Shaque is set to release on Netflix on Thursday.