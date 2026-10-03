'Reporting Live' trailer: Parineeti plays fearless journalist in Netflix thriller
What's the story
The trailer for the upcoming Netflix film Reporting Live, starring Parineeti Chopra, was released on Saturday. The clip, which is over two minutes long, introduces Sandhya (Chopra), a journalist who goes to great lengths to uncover illegal sand mining operations. Directed by Dhruv Tripathi and produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath, the film will premiere on October 9.
Plot
Trailer shows how Sandhya investigates illegal sand-mining network
The trailer begins with a tragic incident that catches the attention of Sandhya and her cameraman Vinod (Deven Bhojani).
Their investigation leads them to an illegal sand-mining network, revealing the dark side of this lucrative business.
The term "brown gold" is used to describe sand, highlighting its value in this industry.
As they dig deeper, they find themselves up against powerful and dangerous people.
Character insight
More on the project and Chopra's character
Chopra spoke about her character, saying, "I was immediately drawn to the spirit of this character, someone who is curious, fearless, and unwilling to stop until she gets to the truth."
She added that working with the cast made it special and expressed excitement for audiences to "uncover this story."
The thriller also stars Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain, and Shekhar Suman.