Parineeti Chopra's 'Shaque' to premiere on Netflix on September 24
What's the story
Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her web series debut with the upcoming Netflix show Shaque: Trust No One. The mystery thriller, created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra, will premiere on September 24. The story revolves around a mother's nine-year-long search for her missing child and the secrets that come to light during this quest.
Plot details
Story of the thriller series
The show, backed by Alchemy Films, "explores the fragile line between trust and suspicion, instinct and truth, love and obsession."
Chopra plays the lead role of a mother searching for her missing child.
However, as she gets closer to finding answers, a disturbing question arises: can she really trust those closest to her?
Production details
Other cast members and crew
The series also stars Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas.
Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, "Shaque is a gripping emotional crime drama with elements of a thriller, but at its heart, it is a story about a mother's relentless nine-year search for her child."
Creator's perspective
Malhotra and D'Silva on the show
Malhotra expressed his excitement for his fourth collaboration with Netflix.
He said, "When Rensil narrated the story to me, I was hooked. There was something about the world he had created that immediately stayed with me."
"Being involved with Rensil as a co-creator and producer, alongside Sapna, has been an absolute pleasure."
D'Silva added, "Shaque is a thriller built on uncertainty. Every revelation raises another question, and every relationship has another layer waiting to be uncovered."