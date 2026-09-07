Parineeti Chopra's 'Shaque' to premiere on Netflix on September 24

Malhotra expressed his excitement for his fourth collaboration with Netflix.

He said, "When Rensil narrated the story to me, I was hooked. There was something about the world he had created that immediately stayed with me."

"Being involved with Rensil as a co-creator and producer, alongside Sapna, has been an absolute pleasure."

D'Silva added, "Shaque is a thriller built on uncertainty. Every revelation raises another question, and every relationship has another layer waiting to be uncovered."