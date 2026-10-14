Pathak says 'Drishyam 3' wraps story, ends 'Drishyam 4' talk
Entertainment
Director Abhishek Pathak has officially shut down talk of a Drishyam 4, despite recent hints from Ajay Devgn.
Pathak made it clear that Drishyam 3 wraps up the story for good.
Pathak warns sequels would weaken 'Drishyam'
Pathak explained that Drishyam's strength is its story, and he feels the series has reached its natural end.
He called Drishyam 3 a "poetic" finale and a "love letter to the franchise."
While fans would love more, he believes continuing would weaken what makes these films special, so this is where it stops.