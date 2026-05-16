Pathak: 'Shaitaan 2' being written and 'Raid 3' talks story-first
Entertainment
Abhishek Pathak from Panorama Studios just shared that Shaitaan 2 is being written, and early talks for Raid 3 have started.
He made it clear both sequels will focus on good stories, not just expanding the franchises for the sake of it.
Pathak seeks 'Raid 3' direction
For Raid 3, Pathak says they're working hard to find the right direction for Amay Patnaik's next chapter.
As for Shaitaan 2, he wants it to come together naturally, like how Drishyam took years to develop.
The first Shaitaan, released in March, starred R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn and was backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios.