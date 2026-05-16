Pathak: 'Shaitaan 2' being written and 'Raid 3' talks story-first

Pathak seeks 'Raid 3' direction

For Raid 3, Pathak says they're working hard to find the right direction for Amay Patnaik's next chapter.

As for Shaitaan 2, he wants it to come together naturally, like how Drishyam took years to develop.

The first Shaitaan, released in March, starred R Madhavan and Ajay Devgn and was backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios.