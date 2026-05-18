'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' remains steady; collects ₹24cr
What's the story
The film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, has reportedly grossed over ₹24 crore at the global box office in its opening weekend. Despite mixed reactions from audiences, the film saw a jump of more than 34% in its Day 3 collection (May 17) compared to Day 2. However, it still fell short of the benchmark set by Kartik Aaryan's 2019 installment of the franchise.
Box office performance
Day 3 collection: 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'
According to Sacnilk, on its third day, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do collected a net total of ₹7.75 crore across 6,350 shows. This brought the total India gross collection to an estimated ₹21 crore and the total India net collection to ₹17.5 crore. The film also earned a net total of ₹1.25 crore in overseas markets on Day 3, with its worldwide gross collection now standing at ₹24.25 crore.
Comparison
How does it compare with 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'?
In comparison, the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, had a much bigger opening. On Day 3, it earned ₹14.51 crore in India, bringing its three-day total to ₹35.94 crore. The Mudassar Aziz directorial had raked in ₹9.1 crore and ₹12.33 crore on the first and second days, respectively.
Film information
Everything to know about the film
Directed by Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do also stars Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Vishal Vashishtha, Guneet Singh Sodhi, Durgesh Kumar, Ayesha Raza Mishra, Shireesh Kumar Sharma, and Deepika Amin. The situational comedy was released in theaters on May 15 this year.