'PPAWD' box office collection

'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' remains steady; collects ₹24cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:49 am May 18, 202610:49 am

What's the story

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, and Wamiqa Gabbi, has reportedly grossed over ₹24 crore at the global box office in its opening weekend. Despite mixed reactions from audiences, the film saw a jump of more than 34% in its Day 3 collection (May 17) compared to Day 2. However, it still fell short of the benchmark set by Kartik Aaryan's 2019 installment of the franchise.