'Pati Patni Aur...': Vishal Vashishtha gives insights into his character
What's the story
Vishal Vashishtha, known for his role in the Netflix series Glory, was recently seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Now in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he opened up about his character and his experience working with a cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh.
Character insight
'He sees whatever is happening right in front...'
Vashishtha revealed, "Basically, everything is happening for my character and his partner. But he doesn't realize that." "He sees whatever is happening right in front of his eyes at face value, and he decides that he's going to do something about it, which is completely in contradiction to what they're trying to achieve." "So, it's funny to go out there and try to change the course of the story."
Co-star collaboration
'To be in the same project and to work...'
Vashishtha also spoke about his experience working with Khurrana and Tigmanshu Dhulia. "It was a wonderful experience. It feels great to be a part of such a diverse cast." "To be in the same project and to work as a team to make such an amazing film." "I had most of my scenes with Ayushmann Khurrana and Tigmanshu Dhulia...They were amazing, and the scenes came out great." Meanwhile, the film also features Durgesh Kumar and Vijay Raaz.