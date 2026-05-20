'Pati Patni Aur...': Vishal Vashishtha gives insights into his character

Character insight

'He sees whatever is happening right in front...'

Vashishtha revealed, "Basically, everything is happening for my character and his partner. But he doesn't realize that." "He sees whatever is happening right in front of his eyes at face value, and he decides that he's going to do something about it, which is completely in contradiction to what they're trying to achieve." "So, it's funny to go out there and try to change the course of the story."