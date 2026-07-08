Pattinson likens Antinous in Nolan's 'The Odyssey' to 'Twilight' Jacob
Entertainment
Robert Pattinson is playing Antinous in Christopher Nolan's upcoming The Odyssey, and he recently shared that the role reminds him of Jacob from Twilight.
"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight," he told MTV UK, hinting that viewers might find themselves rooting for Antinous as he tries to win over Penelope.
'The Odyssey' centers on Penelope's choice
The Odyssey follows Odysseus's epic journey home after the Trojan War, with Penelope stuck between her missing husband and Antinous.
The film explores loyalty and tough choices, and features a star-studded cast including Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Elliot Page.