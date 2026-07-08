Pattinson likens Antinous in Nolan's 'The Odyssey' to 'Twilight' Jacob Entertainment Jul 08, 2026

Robert Pattinson is playing Antinous in Christopher Nolan's upcoming The Odyssey, and he recently shared that the role reminds him of Jacob from Twilight.

"It's kind of like Jacob in Twilight," he told MTV UK, hinting that viewers might find themselves rooting for Antinous as he tries to win over Penelope.