Pawan Kalyan-Surender Reddy's 'Khadar Bhai' gets release date Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Pawan Kalyan is back with director Surender Reddy for a much-anticipated Telugu film, aiming for a big Sankranti 2027 release.

Announced in January 2026, this project revives their earlier collaboration from 2021 and is produced by Ram Talluri under Jaithra Rama Movies.

The movie is reportedly set for Sankranthi 2027, and shooting may start soon.