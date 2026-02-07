Pawan Kalyan-Surender Reddy's 'Khadar Bhai' gets release date
Pawan Kalyan is back with director Surender Reddy for a much-anticipated Telugu film, aiming for a big Sankranti 2027 release.
Announced in January 2026, this project revives their earlier collaboration from 2021 and is produced by Ram Talluri under Jaithra Rama Movies.
The movie is reportedly set for Sankranthi 2027, and shooting may start soon.
Tentative title of the film is 'Khadar Bhai'
The film has been described in reports as a potential big-ticket festive release.
Kalyan's upcoming release and other commitments
Besides juggling his film career, Kalyan is also serving as Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister.
His last movie was a box office hit, and his next release, Ustaad Bhagat Singh (with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna), drops March 26, 2026.