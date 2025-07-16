Next Article
Pawan Kalyan's role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu reflects NTR and MGR
Pawan Kalyan is back in action with "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," playing a bold freedom fighter taking on Aurangzeb in the Mughal era.
Directed by Jyothi Krishna and featuring Bobby Deol and Niddhi Agerwal, the film's main character is inspired by iconic stars NTR and MGR.
Pawan's character honors MGR, NTR: Director
Director Krishna shared that Kalyan's role honors both MGR's social impact and NTR's legendary screen presence—think powerful dialogues, a justice-driven bow-and-arrow vibe, and even a song about social awareness.
Producer AM Rathnam confirmed the character is fictional but set in real history.
The movie hits theaters July 24, 2025.