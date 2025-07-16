Pawan Kalyan's role in Hari Hara Veera Mallu reflects NTR and MGR Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Pawan Kalyan is back in action with "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," playing a bold freedom fighter taking on Aurangzeb in the Mughal era.

Directed by Jyothi Krishna and featuring Bobby Deol and Niddhi Agerwal, the film's main character is inspired by iconic stars NTR and MGR.