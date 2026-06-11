Ram Charan's 'Peddi' undergoes re-editing after severe backlash
What's the story
Following the backlash over the overt sexualization of Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana has promised to address the concerns. Variety India reports that not only are Kapoor's scenes being re-edited, but other parts are also being altered to make the film sharper. The decision comes after a lukewarm response to the film from Hindi-speaking audiences.
Content adjustments
Kapoor's objectification to be toned down
The film's makers are removing scenes that objectified Kapoor's character, Achiyamma. Additionally, some expletives and innuendos delivered by Divyenndu's character will also be cut. Flashback scenes featuring Shiva Rajkumar as Peddi's mentor Gournaidu may be trimmed. The interactions between Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu (who plays Appalasoori) are also being re-edited. Additionally, portions featuring Boman Irani (an Indian Olympics Association member) are expected to be cut.
Re-release plans
When will the re-edited version hit theaters?
The edited version of Peddi will undergo a new censor certification process before hitting theaters. The revised film is set to start screening on Saturday, June 13, just nine days after its original release on June 4. After its theatrical run, the film will be available for streaming on Netflix in its original format.