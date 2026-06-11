'Peddi' to be edited again

Ram Charan's 'Peddi' undergoes re-editing after severe backlash

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:37 pm Jun 11, 202605:37 pm

What's the story

Following the backlash over the overt sexualization of Janhvi Kapoor's character in Peddi, director Buchi Babu Sana has promised to address the concerns. Variety India reports that not only are Kapoor's scenes being re-edited, but other parts are also being altered to make the film sharper. The decision comes after a lukewarm response to the film from Hindi-speaking audiences.